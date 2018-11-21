The 3 best Venezuelan restaurants in New York City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Venezuelan eateries around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
1. Arepas Cafe
Photo: MANUEL ALEJANDRO D./Yelp
Topping the list is Arepas Cafe. Located at 3307 36th Ave. in Astoria, it is the highest rated Venezuelan restaurant in New York City, boasting four stars out of 817 reviews on Yelp. Yelpers recommend the empanadas, the patacon con camarones and the plantains, as well as the sangria.
2. Caracas Arepa Bar
Photo: DESTINY A./Yelp
Next up is Williamsburg's Caracas Arepa Bar, situated at 291 Grand St. (between Roebling and Havemeyer streets). With four stars out of 777 reviews on Yelp, the Venezuelan spot has proven to be a local favorite. Try the spicy pork sausage arepas with jalapenos and sauteed peppers, or the deep-fried yucca-potato cakes with chorizo. (View the menu here.)
3. Arepera Guacuco
Photo: cat r./Yelp
Then there's Arepera Guacuco, a Venezuelan eatery that offers salads, empanadas and more in Bushwick. The popular destination has received four stars out of 487 Yelp reviews. Head over to 44 Irving Ave. (between Jefferson and Troutman streets) to see for yourself. Try the spicy pulled pork arepas with cheddar cheese, the grilled steak and chicken arepas with onions and peppers or the grilled King fish with sweet plantains and rice. (View the menu here.)