The 4 best Italian spots in New Rochelle

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around New Rochelle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Vento
Photo: francesco c./Yelp
First up is Vento, situated at 282 Huguenot St. With five stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Italian spot, serving seafood and more, is the top rated Italian spot in New Rochelle.
Yelper Rosie K., who reviewed it on Dec. 22, said, "Vento is one of my favorite places to eat in Westchester. The food is amazing and innovative and fresh. And chef Francesco was personable and engaging. He made you feel welcome. I never leave here feeling unsatisfied!"
2. Pizzeria La Rosa
Photo: jose l./Yelp
Pizzeria La Rosa, located at 12 Russell Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews.
Michael R. wrote, "Nice atmosphere! Delicious pizza! Great crust, great sauce! The pizzas also have that special taste the wooden oven gives. I highly recommend this place!"
3. Da Giorgio
Photo: sabin c./Yelp
Da Giorgio, an Italian spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 92 Yelp reviews. Head over to 77 Quaker Ridge Road to see for yourself.
Casey K., who reviewed it on Dec. 26, wrote, "Amazing food and great service. Best Italian food I've had--rigatoni da Giorgio is a must-try and I highly recommend trying the specials, as they change daily."
4. Posto 22
Photo: jerry l./Yelp
Finally, check out Posto 22, which has earned four stars out of 227 reviews on Yelp. You can find the wine bar and Italian spot at 22 Division St.
Jailene F. said, "I love Posto 22. The vibe is super cute and elegant and the staff is very friendly. I came here for dinner and the food is also phenomenal. I ordered the gnocchi and it was delicious."