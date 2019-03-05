The 4 best Japanese spots in Yonkers

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Yonkers, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
1. Iso Japanese Cuisine
Photo: lauri a./Yelp
Topping the list is Iso Japanese Cuisine. Located at 1086 N. Broadway, Suite 115, the sushi bar and Japanese spot is the highest rated Japanese restaurant in Yonkers, boasting 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp.
2. Tomo Sushi - Grill
Photo: amanda g./Yelp
Next up is Lincoln Park's Tomo Sushi - Grill, situated at 642 McLean Ave. With four stars out of 133 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Khangri Restaurant
Photo: f. s. c./Yelp
Getty Square's Khangri Restaurant, located at 22 Warburton Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar, Japanese and buffet spot four stars out of 118 reviews.
4. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant
Photo: benny j./Yelp
Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, a Japanese, Thai and Asian fusion spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 47 Yelp reviews. Head over to 782 Palisade Ave. to see for yourself.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.