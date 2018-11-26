The 4 best Southern spots in New Rochelle

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around New Rochelle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Alvin & Friends
Photo: alvin & friends/Yelp
Topping the list is Alvin & Friends. Located at 14 Memorial Highway, the Southern, Caribbean and New American spot is the highest rated Southern restaurant in New Rochelle, boasting four stars out of 319 reviews on Yelp.
For lunch, try the ribs served with fries and rum punch sauce. If you are headed there for dinner, go with the Jerk chicken wings to start and then the seafood gumbo that is served with rice.
To view the entire menu, click here.
2. Sweet Potatoes Restaurant
Photo: geniece h./Yelp
Next up is Sweet Potatoes Restaurant, situated at 393 North Ave. With four stars out of 262 reviews on Yelp, the Southern, soul food and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.
The chicken and waffles come highly recommended by Yelpers. In the mood for seafood? Then pick the baked salmon with honey ginger sauce. When the name of the restaurant has sweet potatoes, you should probably go with a side of sweet potato fries, too.
Give the menu a look here.
3. Smokehouse Tailgate Grill
Photo: riy e./Yelp
Smokehouse Tailgate Grill, a New American spot that offers barbecue, burgers and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 137 Yelp reviews. Head over to 606 North Ave. to see for yourself.
With an array of choices from the barbecue pit, Yelpers gave both the Cajun grilled chicken strips and the frizzled onion burger, with beer-battered onions, Swiss cheese and comeback sauce, two thumbs up. The five-cheese mac and cheese, topped with bread crumbs, was also a bit hit among reviewers.
For a look at the menu, click here.
4. D'Chef Restaurants
Photo: brianna s./Yelp
Check out D'Chef Restaurants, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Southern and soul food spot, which offers desserts and more, at 342 Webster Ave.
Yelpers recommend the dark fried chicken and the shrimp and fried whiting with sides like mac and cheese or collard greens.
View the whole menu here.