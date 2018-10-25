The 4 best spots to score bagels in New Rochelle

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bagel outlets in New Rochelle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Traditional Bagel Cafe
Photo: Nato o./yelp
Topping the list is Traditional Bagel Cafe. Located at 1279 North Ave., it is the highest rated bagel spot in New Rochelle, boasting five stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp.
Choose between a wide variety of homemade cream cheese flavors including bacon basil, apricot and hot cherry pepper. Traditional Bagel Cafe also offers a handful of breakfast sandwiches and deli favorites.
2. H & R Bialy
Photo: Jeff a./yelp
Next up is H & R Bialy, situated at 41 Quaker Ridge Road. With four stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp, the bagel shop has proven to be a local favorite.
In addition to its bialys, the bagels are also homemade at this deli. Try an everything bagel with H & R Bialy's lox spread.
Yelper Nidal F. wrote, "I have been coming here for about 25 years now and it is the gold standard of bagels and lox."
3. Sammy's New York Bagels
photo: Manuel s./yelp
Sammy's New York Bagels, located at 110 Centre Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and more, four stars out of 19 reviews.
This breakfast eatery features a large selection of bagels like everything, garlic, black Russian, pumpernickel, onion and honey whole wheat.
4. Bagel Power
Photo: josie j./Yelp
Bagel Power is another go-to, with four stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1078 Wilmot Road to see for yourself.
Try one of Bagel Power's rainbow or orange Halloween-themed bagels. In addition to its bagels, this shop also offers cookies, muffins and other baked goods.
"These are hands down, the best bagels around. They're baked on the premises and are piping hot during the course of the day," said Yelper Lenny V.