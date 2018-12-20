FOOD & DRINK

The 4 best spots to score burgers in Yonkers

La Lanterna Restaurant & Caffe. | Photo: Amanda G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best burgers around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger sources in Yonkers, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. La Lanterna Restaurant & Caffe



Photo: Khan H./Yelp

Topping the list is La Lanterna Restaurant & Caffe. Located at 23 Gray Oaks Ave. in Nepera Park, the Italian spot, which offers burgers in addition to its pizza and pasta, is the highest rated spot to grab a burger in Yonkers, boasting 4.5 stars out of 178 reviews on Yelp.

2. Atlantic Anchor



Photo: jonathan y./Yelp

Atlantic Anchor, located at 977 McLean Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Irish spot, which offers burgers, chicken, fish and chips and more, four stars out of 65 reviews.

3. Francey Brady's



Photo: francey brady's/Yelp

Over in Getty Square, check out Francey Brady's, which has earned four stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Irish pub, which offers burgers and more, at 72 Main St.

4. Clarke's Bar & Restaurant



Photo: Peter K./Yelp

And then there's Clarke's Bar & Restaurant, a Nepera Park favorite with four stars out of 27 reviews. Stop by 1275 Saw Mill River Road to hit up the traditional American pub next time you're in the mood for a burger.
