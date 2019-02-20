FOOD & DRINK

The 4 coolest new cafes to check out in New York City

Devocion. | Photo: Ilya S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for the best new cafes in New York City? One of these new spots might be just what you're seeking. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of a new cafe near you.

Earnest Tea Cafe


6008 Eighth Ave., Sunset Park
Photo: jalene z./Yelp

Earnest Tea Cafe is a cafe.

The spot offers specialty drinks like peach gelato, fresh fruit tea and pure tea. It also offers food items, including fried chicken wings, popcorn chicken, french fries and more.

Earnest Tea Cafe currently holds four stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Alison W., who reviewed Earnest Tea Cafe on Feb. 7, wrote, "I got the rose milk tea and roasted oolong milk tea. I loved that it wasn't too sweet. They also had really good popcorn chicken. There were so many options. I can't wait to try them all!"

Earnest Tea Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.

Toby's Estate Coffee


8 Wilson Ave., Bushwick
Photo: jules t./Yelp

Toby's Estate Coffee is a bakery and internet cafe, offering coffee, tea and more.

The coffee shop offers hot and iced coffee, espresso, cold brew and other caffeinated coffee beverages. It also offers classes on espresso making, brewing coffee in your own home, latte art and more.

Toby's Estate Coffee's current Yelp rating of three stars out of five reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.

Yelper Hannah F., who reviewed Toby's Estate Coffee on Jan. 12, wrote, "The coffee is good, the place is cute and the food is great! The roasted chicken sandwich is so good. The bread is nice and crispy, the chicken is good quality and it is a generous portion."

Toby's Estate Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

E-bite


336 Myrtle Ave., Fort Greene
Photo: myrtle b./Yelp

E-bite is a cafe, offering poke and more.

The spot offers specialty drinks and milk tea, as well as poke and wokey bowls. Build your own specialty drink or choose from the boba milk tea, earl grey milk tea, matcha and more.

E-bite currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response from visitors.

Yelper Emily F., who was one of the first users to visit E-bite on Dec. 22, wrote, "The boba teas are exceptionally delicious. I'm currently obsessed with the sake salmon poke bowl. Next time I will try beef with noodles and jiang jiang sauce."

E-bite is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Devocion


25 E. 20th St., Flatiron
Photo: anna c./Yelp

Devocion is a cafe and coffee roastery.

The spot has locations in Williamsburg, downtown Brooklyn and Bogota Colombia. Try the cappuccinos, lattes, cold brew, nitro brew and more.

Devocion currently holds four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Cynthia W. noted, "The coffee is strong and smooth, exactly the way I like it. We've also been buying the coffee beans for home and it is our absolute favorite over many other popular shops."

Devocion is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Charley's Philly Steaks makes Flushing debut, with cheesesteaks and more
New pub Silver Light Tavern now open in Williamsburg
Get these trending New York City restaurants on your radar now
4 top spots for desserts in New Rochelle
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man charged with murder after family struck by vehicle at 7-Eleven
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
AccuWeather: Mild air moving into NY area after snow
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
5 children left home alone hospitalized after Bronx fire
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
4-alarm fire tears through 7-story building in Manhattan
Show More
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
Store employee slashed in face during altercation in Midtown
Mom gets life for death of baby found in maggot-filled diaper
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions
More News