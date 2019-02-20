The 4 coolest new cafes to check out in New York City

Earnest Tea Cafe
6008 Eighth Ave., Sunset Park
Photo: jalene z./Yelp
Earnest Tea Cafe is a cafe.
The spot offers specialty drinks like peach gelato, fresh fruit tea and pure tea. It also offers food items, including fried chicken wings, popcorn chicken, french fries and more.
Earnest Tea Cafe currently holds four stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Alison W., who reviewed Earnest Tea Cafe on Feb. 7, wrote, "I got the rose milk tea and roasted oolong milk tea. I loved that it wasn't too sweet. They also had really good popcorn chicken. There were so many options. I can't wait to try them all!"
Earnest Tea Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.
Toby's Estate Coffee
8 Wilson Ave., Bushwick
Photo: jules t./Yelp
Toby's Estate Coffee is a bakery and internet cafe, offering coffee, tea and more.
The coffee shop offers hot and iced coffee, espresso, cold brew and other caffeinated coffee beverages. It also offers classes on espresso making, brewing coffee in your own home, latte art and more.
Toby's Estate Coffee's current Yelp rating of three stars out of five reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Hannah F., who reviewed Toby's Estate Coffee on Jan. 12, wrote, "The coffee is good, the place is cute and the food is great! The roasted chicken sandwich is so good. The bread is nice and crispy, the chicken is good quality and it is a generous portion."
Toby's Estate Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
E-bite
336 Myrtle Ave., Fort Greene
Photo: myrtle b./Yelp
E-bite is a cafe, offering poke and more.
The spot offers specialty drinks and milk tea, as well as poke and wokey bowls. Build your own specialty drink or choose from the boba milk tea, earl grey milk tea, matcha and more.
E-bite currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response from visitors.
Yelper Emily F., who was one of the first users to visit E-bite on Dec. 22, wrote, "The boba teas are exceptionally delicious. I'm currently obsessed with the sake salmon poke bowl. Next time I will try beef with noodles and jiang jiang sauce."
E-bite is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Devocion
25 E. 20th St., Flatiron
Photo: anna c./Yelp
Devocion is a cafe and coffee roastery.
The spot has locations in Williamsburg, downtown Brooklyn and Bogota Colombia. Try the cappuccinos, lattes, cold brew, nitro brew and more.
Devocion currently holds four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Cynthia W. noted, "The coffee is strong and smooth, exactly the way I like it. We've also been buying the coffee beans for home and it is our absolute favorite over many other popular shops."
Devocion is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
---
