The 4 coolest new wine bars to check out in New York City

The Fly is a wine and cocktail bar, as well as a chicken shop.
The spot offers red, white, orange and sparkling wine, as well as beer and cocktails. Try the Lemon Drop cocktail with vodka, lemon juice and limoncello, or the Scotch and Ginger with soda water.
Yelp users are generally positive about The Fly, which currently holds four stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Renee G., who reviewed The Fly on March 3, wrote, "The wine menu is vast and they have a full bar and fabulous cocktail list. The chicken had a really interesting flavor that was almost Asian style. Overall, we enjoyed our evening and will be back."
The Fly is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Edicola
524 Fourth Ave., Park Slope
Photo: dave r./Yelp
Edicola is a wine bar and Italian spot.
The wine bar offers red and white wine, a variety of Italian dishes and desserts. It also has happy hour every day from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Happy hour deals include $5 glasses of wine and bottles of beer.
Yelp users are still warming up to Edicola, which currently holds four stars out of four reviews on the site.
Yelper Kate And Tom N., who reviewed Edicola on Jan. 26, wrote, "The pizza was delicious and the owners couldn't be nicer."
Edicola is open from 10 a.m.-11:15 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-10:15 p.m. on Tuesday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
The Longshoreman
215 Columbia St., Red Hook
Photo: carlin b./Yelp
The Longshoreman is a cocktail bar, wine bar and Italian spot.
Yelpers rave about the ambiance and the employees at this Italian wine bar. It also offers brick oven pizzas, like the Margherita pizza with tomato, mozzarella and basil.
The Longshoreman's current rating of four stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Angelique L., who was one of the first users to visit The Longshoreman on Dec. 28, wrote, "We got the gnocchi, which was melt-in-your-mouth good with incredibly balanced and rich flavor and the perfect texture."
The Longshoreman is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday and 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
66 Wine Bar
66 Washington Ave., Clinton Hill
Photo: reb z./Yelp
66 Wine Bar is a wine bar.
The spot has over 50 different bottles of wine. It also serves paninis, cheese platters and charcuterie boards, as well as coffee and espresso. (View the full menu here.)
66 Wine Bar currently holds three stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Pardip N., who reviewed 66 Wine Bar on Feb. 18, wrote, "The wine selection is so amazing! It has very nice couches, great lighting and a loft layout with a dynamic art selection."
66 Wine Bar is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
