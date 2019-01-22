The 5 best halal spots in New York City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top halal spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Top Thai Greenwich
Photo: top thai greenwich/Yelp
Topping the list is Top Thai Greenwich. Located at 235 Sullivan St. (between 3rd St. and Bleecker Street) in Greenwich Village, the cocktail bar, Thai and halal spot is the highest rated halal restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 950 reviews on Yelp.
2. Royal Grill Halal Food
Photo: john z./Yelp
Next up is Theater District's Royal Grill Halal Food, situated at 44th Street And Sixth Avenue With five stars out of 228 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, street vendor and halal spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Agora Turkish Restaurant
Photo: agora turkish restaurant/Yelp
Yorkville's Agora Turkish Restaurant, located at 1565 Second Ave. (between 81st and 82nd streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Turkish, Mediterranean and halal spot 4.5 stars out of 458 reviews.
4. La Goulette
Photo: jessica s./Yelp
Over in Williamsburg, check out La Goulette, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 285 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and halal spot at 159 Grand St.
5. Galata Mediterranean Cuisine
Photo: galata mediterranean cuisine/Yelp
And then there's Galata Mediterranean Cuisine, a Kips Bay favorite with 4.5 stars out of 279 reviews. Stop by 212 E. 34th St. (between Tunnel Exit Street and Third Avenue) to hit up the Turkish, Mediterranean and halal spot next time you're in the mood.