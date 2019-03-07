The 5 best Italian spots in Peekskill

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Peekskill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Touch Of Class Caribbean Fusion Cuisine
Photo: xenia m./Yelp
Topping the list is Touch Of Class Caribbean Fusion Cuisine. Located at 990 Main St., the Caribbean, New American and Italian spot is the highest rated Italian restaurant in Peekskill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp.
2. Gleason's
Photo: natalie w./Yelp
Next up is Gleason's, situated at 911 South St. With four stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and Italian spot, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Annabella's Pizza & Pasta
Photo: anabel a./Yelp
Annabella's Pizza & Pasta, located at 1 N. Division St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pasta shop and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, five stars out of 15 reviews.
4. Ravenna Osteria
Photo: robert c./Yelp
Ravenna Osteria, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1099 N. Division St. to see for yourself.
5. Forno Brickoven Pizzeria
Photo: rebeca v./Yelp
Check out Forno Brickoven Pizzeria, which has earned four stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 62 Welcher Ave.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.