The 5 best Italian spots in Peekskill

Gleason's. | Photo: Robert C./Yelp

In search of a new favorite Italian spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Peekskill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.


1. Touch Of Class Caribbean Fusion Cuisine




Photo: xenia m./Yelp

Topping the list is Touch Of Class Caribbean Fusion Cuisine. Located at 990 Main St., the Caribbean, New American and Italian spot is the highest rated Italian restaurant in Peekskill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp.

2. Gleason's




Photo: natalie w./Yelp

Next up is Gleason's, situated at 911 South St. With four stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and Italian spot, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Annabella's Pizza & Pasta




Photo: anabel a./Yelp

Annabella's Pizza & Pasta, located at 1 N. Division St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pasta shop and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, five stars out of 15 reviews.

4. Ravenna Osteria




Photo: robert c./Yelp

Ravenna Osteria, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1099 N. Division St. to see for yourself.

5. Forno Brickoven Pizzeria




Photo: rebeca v./Yelp


Check out Forno Brickoven Pizzeria, which has earned four stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 62 Welcher Ave.
---

