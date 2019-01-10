FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best pubs in New York City

Judge Roy Bean Public House. | Photo: Rodrigo J./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the top pubs around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pubs in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

---

1. Cafe Katja



Photo: june s./Yelp

Topping the list is Cafe Katja. Located at 79 Orchard St. (between Broome and Grand streets) in the Lower East Side, the pub, German and Austrian spot is the highest rated pub in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 733 reviews on Yelp.

2. Keens Steakhouse



Photo: lei c./Yelp

Next up is Midtown's Keens Steakhouse, situated at 72 W. 36th St. (between Avenue Of The Americas and Fifth Avenue). With four stars out of 2,290 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and pub, which offers desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Judge Roy Bean Public House



Photo: judge roy bean public house/Yelp

Midtown's Judge Roy Bean Public House, located at 38 W. 56th St. (between 5th Ave and Avenue Of The Americas), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pub, sports bar and gastropub 4.5 stars out of 587 reviews.

4. The Winslow



photo: julianne G./Yelp

The Winslow, a pub, cocktail bar and British spot in Gramercy, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 460 Yelp reviews. Head over to 243 E. 14th St. (between 2nd Ave and Third Avenue) to see for yourself.

5. Lee's Tavern



Photo: michael n./Yelp

Over in South Beach, check out Lee's Tavern, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 436 reviews on Yelp. You can find the pub, which offers pizza and more, at 60 Hancock St.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
The 4 best Italian spots in New Rochelle
Routine food inspections halted by government shutdown
New Peruvian spot Purple Corn opens its doors in White Plains
Legal battle heats up between NYC pizza shops over recipe
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fire sets blaze to several buildings on New Jersey street
NJ resident wrestles gun from, shoots man outside home
NYC teacher fired over slavery lesson to sue for $1 billion
AccuWeather: Light snow expected this weekend
LIVE: 3 arrests after teen stabbed by alleged MS-13 members
Man stabbed in Harlem, runs into pizzeria for help
Crane topples onto office building on Long Island
Atlantic City casino changing hands after just 6 months
Show More
Man chokes woman on 2 train in attempt to steal necklace
Man allegedly lured 12-year-old girl, raped her in Bronx
Mayor pitches retirement fund for private-sector workers
California surfer survives shark attack, gets 50 stitches
Deaths of 2 men in Queens fire ruled double homicide
More News