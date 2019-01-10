The 5 best pubs in New York City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pubs in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
---
1. Cafe Katja
Photo: june s./Yelp
Topping the list is Cafe Katja. Located at 79 Orchard St. (between Broome and Grand streets) in the Lower East Side, the pub, German and Austrian spot is the highest rated pub in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 733 reviews on Yelp.
2. Keens Steakhouse
Photo: lei c./Yelp
Next up is Midtown's Keens Steakhouse, situated at 72 W. 36th St. (between Avenue Of The Americas and Fifth Avenue). With four stars out of 2,290 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and pub, which offers desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Judge Roy Bean Public House
Photo: judge roy bean public house/Yelp
Midtown's Judge Roy Bean Public House, located at 38 W. 56th St. (between 5th Ave and Avenue Of The Americas), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pub, sports bar and gastropub 4.5 stars out of 587 reviews.
4. The Winslow
photo: julianne G./Yelp
The Winslow, a pub, cocktail bar and British spot in Gramercy, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 460 Yelp reviews. Head over to 243 E. 14th St. (between 2nd Ave and Third Avenue) to see for yourself.
5. Lee's Tavern
Photo: michael n./Yelp
Over in South Beach, check out Lee's Tavern, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 436 reviews on Yelp. You can find the pub, which offers pizza and more, at 60 Hancock St.