The 5 best soul food spots in New York City

Soco. | Photo: Quonnetta C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for soul food fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top soul food spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

---

1. Amy Ruth's



photo: ann l./yelp

Topping the list is Amy Ruth's. Located at 113 W. 116th St. (between 7th Ave and St. Nicholas Avenue) in Harlem, the Southern and soul food spot is the most popular soul food restaurant in New York City, boasting four stars out of 2,354 reviews on Yelp.

2. Soco



Photo: yu z./Yelp

Next up is Clinton Hill's Soco, situated at 509 Myrtle Ave. (between Ryerson Street and Grand Avenue). With four stars out of 1,900 reviews on Yelp, the Cajun/Creole and soul food spot, offering barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Red Bamboo



Photo: jamil m./Yelp

Greenwich Village's Red Bamboo, located at 140 W. Fourth St. (between Avenue Of The Americas and W squares Washington), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegetarian, soul food and vegan spot four stars out of 1,615 reviews.

4. Seasoned Vegan



Photo: noimee l./Yelp

Seasoned Vegan, a vegan, soul food and kosher spot in Harlem, is another go-to, with four stars out of 932 Yelp reviews. Head over to 55 St. Nicholas Ave. (between 113rd and 112nd streets) to see for yourself.

5. Cheryl's Global Soul



Photo: lelia t./Yelp

Finally, there's Cheryl's Global Soul, a Prospect Heights favorite with four stars out of 713 reviews. Stop by 236 Underhill Ave. (between Eastern Pky and Lincoln Place) to hit up the breakfast and brunch and soul food spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
