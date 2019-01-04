The 5 best Southern spots in New York City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
---
1. Jacob's Pickles
photo: david g./yelp
Topping the list is Jacob's Pickles. Located at 509 Amsterdam Ave. (between 84th and 85th streets) in the Upper West Side, the Southern and traditional American spot, which offers comfort food and more, is the most popular Southern restaurant in New York City, boasting four stars out of 3,457 reviews on Yelp.
2. Pies-n-Thighs
Photo: jenny s./Yelp
Williamsburg's Pies-n-Thighs, located at 166 S. Fourth St. (between Bedford and Driggs avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Southern and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers barbecue and more, four stars out of 2,650 reviews.
3. Amy Ruth's
photo: albert h./yelp
Amy Ruth's, a Southern and soul food spot in Harlem, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 2,352 Yelp reviews. Head over to 113 W. 116th St. (between 7th Ave and St. Nicholas Avenue) to see for yourself.
4. Fette Sau
Photo: sarah l./Yelp
Over in Williamsburg, check out Fette Sau, which has earned four stars out of 2,178 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar, which offers barbecue and more, at 354 Metropolitan Ave. (between 4th St. and Roebling Street).
5. Bobwhite Counter
Photo: ruwan j./Yelp
And then there's Bobwhite Counter, an East Village favorite with 4.5 stars out of 688 reviews. Stop by 94 Ave. C to hit up the Southern spot, which offers comfort food and beer, wine and spirits, next time the urge strikes.