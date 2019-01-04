FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best Southern spots in New York City

Bobwhite Counter. | Photo: Jeff L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a delicious Southern meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

---

1. Jacob's Pickles



photo: david g./yelp

Topping the list is Jacob's Pickles. Located at 509 Amsterdam Ave. (between 84th and 85th streets) in the Upper West Side, the Southern and traditional American spot, which offers comfort food and more, is the most popular Southern restaurant in New York City, boasting four stars out of 3,457 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pies-n-Thighs



Photo: jenny s./Yelp

Williamsburg's Pies-n-Thighs, located at 166 S. Fourth St. (between Bedford and Driggs avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Southern and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers barbecue and more, four stars out of 2,650 reviews.

3. Amy Ruth's



photo: albert h./yelp

Amy Ruth's, a Southern and soul food spot in Harlem, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 2,352 Yelp reviews. Head over to 113 W. 116th St. (between 7th Ave and St. Nicholas Avenue) to see for yourself.

4. Fette Sau



Photo: sarah l./Yelp

Over in Williamsburg, check out Fette Sau, which has earned four stars out of 2,178 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar, which offers barbecue and more, at 354 Metropolitan Ave. (between 4th St. and Roebling Street).

5. Bobwhite Counter



Photo: ruwan j./Yelp

And then there's Bobwhite Counter, an East Village favorite with 4.5 stars out of 688 reviews. Stop by 94 Ave. C to hit up the Southern spot, which offers comfort food and beer, wine and spirits, next time the urge strikes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineBrooklynNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
3 food and drink events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend
Man locked in fast food bathroom sues over 'meals for life' deal
Craving breakfast and brunch? Check out these 3 new New York City spots
Pregnant woman shocked to discover needles in grapes
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Standoff leads to shots fired by FBI agent in Brooklyn
Man tells 911 he killed his family, including 3 children
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children headed to Disney
Rescuers use human chain to save 86 puppies from fire
LIVE:Trump calls meeting "productive," Dems call it "contentious"
At least 20 cars stolen or burglarized in New Jersey town
Man locked in fast food bathroom sues over 'meals for life' deal
Mass transit service changes this weekend
Show More
Government shutdown puts tax refunds in limbo
Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish
LIVE UPDATE: Boy, 5, walks out of NYC school, ends up on subway platform
Basketball team accused of swapping triplets for foul shots
LI mom accused of trying to kill husband with antifreeze
More News