The 5 best spots to score antiques in New York City

Fuego 718. | Photo: Katie M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to score antiques?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top antique outlets in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for antiques.


1. Fuego 718




Photo: katie m./Yelp

Topping the list is Fuego 718. Located at 249 Grand St. (between Driggs Avenue and Roebling Street) in Williamsburg, the arts and crafts spot, which offers home decor and antiques, is the highest rated antique spot in New York City, boasting five stars out of 148 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pippin Vintage Jewelry




Photo: anne s./Yelp

Next up is Chelsea's Pippin Vintage Jewelry, situated at 112 W. 17th St. (between Seventh Avenue and Avenue Of The Americas). With 4.5 stars out of 124 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score jewelry and antiques has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Black Gold Records




Photo: gene l./Yelp

Carroll Gardens' Black Gold Records, located at 461 Court St. (between Luquer Street and Fourth Place), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score coffee and tea, vinyl records and antiques 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews.

4. Beads of Paradise




Photo: joe l./Yelp

Beads of Paradise, a hobby shop that offers jewelry and antiques in Union Square, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 70 Yelp reviews. Head over to 16 E. 17th St. (between Fifth Avenue and West Union Square) to see for yourself.

5. Cure Thrift Shop




Photo: debbie g./Yelp

Over in the East Village, check out Cure Thrift Shop, which has earned four stars out of 175 reviews on Yelp. You can find the used, vintage and consignment spot, which offers antiques and more, at 111 E. 12th St. (between 3rd Ave and Fourth Avenue).
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.
