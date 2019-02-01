FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best spots to score barbecue in New York City

Photo: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que/Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for barbecue?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue sources in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

---

1. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que



Photo: dinosaur bar-b-que/Yelp

Topping the list is Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Located at 700 W. 125th St. (between 12th Avenue and West Riverside Drive) in Morningside Heights, the music venue, which offers barbecue and more, is the most popular barbecue spot in New York City, boasting four stars out of 2,790 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fette Sau



Photo: sarah l./Yelp

Next up is Williamsburg's Fette Sau, located at 354 Metropolitan Ave. (between 4th St. and Roebling Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar, which offers barbecue and more, four stars out of 2,176 reviews.

3. Soco



Photo: yu z./Yelp

Soco, a Cajun/Creole and soul food spot that offers barbecue and more in Clinton Hill, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,907 Yelp reviews. Head over to 509 Myrtle Ave. (between Ryerson Street and Grand Avenue) to see for yourself.

4. Butcher Bar



Photo: doris c./Yelp

Over in Astoria, check out Butcher Bar, which has earned four stars out of 1,755 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score barbecue and burgers at 37-10 30th Ave.

5. Mighty Quinn's Barbeque



Photo: mighty quinn's barbeque/Yelp

Finally, there's Mighty Quinn's Barbeque, an East Village favorite with four stars out of 1,677 reviews. Stop by 103 Second Ave. (between 7th St. and Sixth Street) to hit up the spot to score barbecue and more next time the urge strikes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New Rochelle's 4 best spots to score pizza, without breaking the bank
New vegan spot A Live Kitchen debuts in Laurelton
Bunburgers and more: What's trending on New York City's food scene?
Satisfy your Greek food cravings with these 3 New York City newcomers
New Chelsea Chinese spot Philippe Downtown opens its doors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Lawyers: Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells
Police: Missing Bronx teen believed to be with registered sex offender
Brooklyn high school basketball coach charged with shooting parent
Dog goes missing during walk, escapes through Lincoln Tunnel
Seinfeld sued by company claiming he sold fake Porsche
Doctors remove 98 percent of massive growth on preschooler's face
Police looking for man who robbed Dunkin' Donuts with child
NJ workers left jobless after devastating Marcal Paper Mill fire
Show More
Man attacked outside puppy store on Long Island
Virginia governor apologizes after racist yearbook image emerges
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty, admits gang membership
Manhole fire damages vehicles, cuts power in Boerum Hill
Uber raising prices in New York City
More News