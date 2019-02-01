The 5 best spots to score barbecue in New York City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue sources in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
---
1. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Photo: dinosaur bar-b-que/Yelp
Topping the list is Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Located at 700 W. 125th St. (between 12th Avenue and West Riverside Drive) in Morningside Heights, the music venue, which offers barbecue and more, is the most popular barbecue spot in New York City, boasting four stars out of 2,790 reviews on Yelp.
2. Fette Sau
Photo: sarah l./Yelp
Next up is Williamsburg's Fette Sau, located at 354 Metropolitan Ave. (between 4th St. and Roebling Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar, which offers barbecue and more, four stars out of 2,176 reviews.
3. Soco
Photo: yu z./Yelp
Soco, a Cajun/Creole and soul food spot that offers barbecue and more in Clinton Hill, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,907 Yelp reviews. Head over to 509 Myrtle Ave. (between Ryerson Street and Grand Avenue) to see for yourself.
4. Butcher Bar
Photo: doris c./Yelp
Over in Astoria, check out Butcher Bar, which has earned four stars out of 1,755 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score barbecue and burgers at 37-10 30th Ave.
5. Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Photo: mighty quinn's barbeque/Yelp
Finally, there's Mighty Quinn's Barbeque, an East Village favorite with four stars out of 1,677 reviews. Stop by 103 Second Ave. (between 7th St. and Sixth Street) to hit up the spot to score barbecue and more next time the urge strikes.