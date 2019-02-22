FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best spots to score desserts in Yonkers

How Sweet It Is. | Photo: Aur R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for desserts?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert hot spots in Yonkers, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Stew Leonard's Farm Fresh Food



Photo: edwin r./Yelp


Topping the list is Stew Leonard's Farm Fresh Food. Located at 1 Stew Leonard Drive in Homefield, the grocery store, bakery and caterer spot is the highest rated dessert spot in Yonkers, boasting four stars out of 360 reviews on Yelp.

2. How Sweet It Is



Photo: aur r./Yelp

Next up is How Sweet It Is, situated at 979 McLean Ave. With five stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp, the chocolatier and shop and candy store, which offers cupcakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Paleteria La Michoacana



Photo: jordan t./Yelp

Ludlow's Paleteria La Michoacana, located at 407 S. Broadway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more five stars out of 15 reviews.

4. Domenick's Nepperhan Italian Pastry Shop



Photo: kristina w./Yelp
Domenick's Nepperhan Italian Pastry Shop, a bakery in Nepera Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 23 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1460 Nepperhan Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Orza Bakery



Photo: orza bakery/Yelp


Over in Nodine Hill, check out Orza Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery at 257 New Main St.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineYonkers
FOOD & DRINK
Neighborhood Eats: Baba's Pierogies
Patrizia's brings family-style Italian fare to Maspeth
Craving Thai? Check out these 4 new NYC spots
Langkawi brings Malaysian fare to Borough Park
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mom warns daughter not to come home before LI murder-suicide
Tanker truck crash, fuel spill shuts down NJ highway
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
CT man says cop confused hash brown for cellphone
Man captures dog's emotional reaction to 'The Lion King' movie
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
8-year-old boy dies hours after being diagnosed with flu
Show More
Conviction overturned for man in 2001 Brooklyn strip club murder
Suspect caught after woman uses coffee to stop rape attempt
NYPD officers get one of their cutest investigations
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits southern Ecuador
Suspect arrested in spree of more than 50 NJ burglaries
More News