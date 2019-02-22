The 5 best spots to score desserts in Yonkers

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert hot spots in Yonkers, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Stew Leonard's Farm Fresh Food
Photo: edwin r./Yelp
Topping the list is Stew Leonard's Farm Fresh Food. Located at 1 Stew Leonard Drive in Homefield, the grocery store, bakery and caterer spot is the highest rated dessert spot in Yonkers, boasting four stars out of 360 reviews on Yelp.
2. How Sweet It Is
Photo: aur r./Yelp
Next up is How Sweet It Is, situated at 979 McLean Ave. With five stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp, the chocolatier and shop and candy store, which offers cupcakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Paleteria La Michoacana
Photo: jordan t./Yelp
Ludlow's Paleteria La Michoacana, located at 407 S. Broadway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more five stars out of 15 reviews.
4. Domenick's Nepperhan Italian Pastry Shop
Photo: kristina w./Yelp
Domenick's Nepperhan Italian Pastry Shop, a bakery in Nepera Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 23 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1460 Nepperhan Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Orza Bakery
Photo: orza bakery/Yelp
Over in Nodine Hill, check out Orza Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery at 257 New Main St.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.