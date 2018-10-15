FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best spots to score pizza in New Rochelle

Photo: Pizzeria La Rosa/Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more pizza in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza sources in New Rochelle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you've got to have a slice.

1. Pizzeria La Rosa



Photo: Jose L./Yelp

Topping the list is Pizzeria La Rosa. Located at 12 Russell Ave., it's the highest rated pizza spot in New Rochelle, boasting 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers have special praise for the white pizza, with ricotta, Pecorino, caramelized onions and sesame seeds; and for the tiramisu dessert. The pizzeria delivers with a minimum order of $20.

2. Piatto Westchester



Photo: Piatto Westchester/Yelp

Next up is Piatto Westchester, situated at 55 E. Main St. With 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pasta and paninis in addition to its pizzas, has proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, check out the charcuterie pie, with prosciutto, sopressata, and speck with goat cheese, accompanied by a veggie side like brussel sprouts, white asparagus or butternut squash.

3. Carlo's Restaurant



Photo: KEamone F./Yelp

Carlo's Restaurant, located at 179 E. Main St., is another top choice. Yelpers give the Italian place, which offers Neapolitan-style pizza along with its pasta, chicken and veal dishes, four stars out of 100 reviews.

Reviewers love the margherita and the carciofo, with artichoke cream sauce, portabella mushrooms and truffle oil.

4. The Big Slice



Photo: The Big Slice/Yelp

The Big Slice, a classic pizzeria, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 33 Yelp reviews for its fast delivery, affordable prices and sides of garlic knots. Head over to 624 Main St. to see for yourself: although it's primarily a delivery and take-out business, there is a small eat-in area.

5. Gemelli Pizzeria



Photo: Nick B./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Gemelli Pizzeria, which has earned four stars out of 82 reviews on Yelp for its pizza as well as for pasta, sandwiches and burgers. You can find the joint at 752 North Ave., or view its menu and order online. Yelpers praise the 'grandma slice' (with the cheese on the bottom).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew Rochelle
FOOD & DRINK
Beer garden Clinton Hall expands to a second Midtown location
New pasta shop Patavini now open in Midtown
Amazon 4-Star brings online retail giant's best-reviewed items to SoHo
Neighborhood Eats at Park 143 Bistro & Fish
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: 14-year-old boy brings gun to Brooklyn school
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Man needs 30 stitches after being slashed in face on street
Off-duty officer killed in crash with tractor-trailer in NJ
9 Proud Boys, Antifa suspects wanted in clash after GOP speaker
Video shows woman blocking black man from his building
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
Show More
Search for 2 MS-13 members in stabbing of teen in Queens
Murphy orders probe into handling of sex assault allegation
Video shows teacher, nurse dragging boy with autism
Firefighter falls during fire at Bronx marijuana grow house
3 suspects wanted in armed robbery at Bronx deli
More News