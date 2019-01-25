FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best spots to score seafood in New York City

Photo: Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Times Square/Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for seafood?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood sources in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

---

1. Joe's Shanghai



Photo: hieu h./Yelp

Topping the list is Joe's Shanghai. Located at 9 Pell St. (between Doyers and Bowery streets) in Chinatown, the venues and event space and Shanghainese spot, which offers seafood and more, is the most popular seafood spot in New York City, boasting four stars out of 5,601 reviews on Yelp.

2. Burger & Lobster



Photo: burger & lobster/Yelp

Next up is Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square's Burger & Lobster, located at 39 W. 19th St. (between Avenue Of The Americas and Fifth Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American spot, which offers seafood and burgers, four stars out of 4,760 reviews.

3. The Boil



Photo: wendy l./Yelp

The Boil, a Cajun/Creole and live/raw food spot that offers seafood and more in the Lower East Side, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,724 Yelp reviews. Head over to 139 Chrystie St. (between Broome and Grand streets) to see for yourself.

4. Upstate



Photo: steve k./Yelp

Over in the East Village, check out Upstate, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,650 reviews on Yelp. You can find the wine bar and beer bar, which offers seafood and more, at 95 First Ave.

5. Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Times Square



Photo: carmine's italian restaurant - times square/Yelp

Finally, there's Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Times Square, a Theater District favorite with four stars out of 3,228 reviews. Stop by 200 W. 44th St. (between Shubert Alley and Eighth Avenue) to hit up the venues and event space and Italian spot, which offers seafood and more, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
