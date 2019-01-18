The 5 best spots to score sushi in New York City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi hot spots in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Sushi Nakazawa
Photo: alan t./Yelp
Topping the list is Sushi Nakazawa. Located at 23 Commerce St. (between South Seventh Avenue and Bedford Street) in the West Village, the sushi bar and Japanese spot is the most popular sushi spot in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,212 reviews on Yelp.
2. Morimoto
photo: yu w./yelp
Next up is Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square's Morimoto, situated at 88 10th Ave. (between Between 15th and streets 16th). With four stars out of 2,876 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Sushi Lin
Photo: emma w./Yelp
Sushi Lin, a sushi bar and Japanese spot in Prospect Heights, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 180 Yelp reviews. Head over to 335 Flatbush Ave. to see for yourself.
4. KazuNori | The Original Hand Roll Bar
Photo: victoria c./Yelp
Over in Midtown, check out KazuNori | The Original Hand Roll Bar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 618 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Japanese spot at 15 W. 28th St. (between Broadway and avenues 5th).
5. Izakaya MEW
Photo: deanna t./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Izakaya MEW, a Midtown favorite with four stars out of 1,959 reviews. Stop by 53 W. 35th St. (between Avenue Of The Americas and Fifth Avenue) to hit up the tapas bar, sushi bar and izakaya next time you're in the mood.