The 5 best steakhouses in New York City

Lincoln Square Steak. | Photo: Anna F./Yelp

By Hoodline
Wondering where to find the best steakhouses near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top steakhouses in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

---

1. Peter Luger



Photo: dean c./Yelp

Next up is Williamsburg's Peter Luger, situated at 178 Broadway (between Driggs Avenue and Sixth Street). With four stars out of 5,122 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Club A Steakhouse



photo: alicia W./Yelp

Midtown's Club A Steakhouse, located at 240 E. 58th St. (between 2nd Ave and Third Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse 4.5 stars out of 2,492 reviews.

3. The Seafire Grill



Photo: the seafire grill/Yelp

The Seafire Grill, a steakhouse and bar that offers seafood and more in Midtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 981 Yelp reviews. Head over to 158 E. 48th St. (between Lexington and Third avenues) to see for yourself.

4. Boucherie West Village



Photo: boucherie west village/Yelp

Over in the West Village, check out Boucherie West Village, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 881 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar, steakhouse and French spot at 99 Seventh Ave. South (between Grove Street and South Seventh Avenue).

5. Lincoln Square Steak



Photo: lincoln square stea/Yelp

Finally, there's Lincoln Square Steak, a Lincoln Square favorite with 4.5 stars out of 744 reviews. Stop by 208 W. 70th St. (between Amsterdam and End avenues) to hit up the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
