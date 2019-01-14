The 5 best steakhouses in New York City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top steakhouses in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
---
1. Peter Luger
Photo: dean c./Yelp
Next up is Williamsburg's Peter Luger, situated at 178 Broadway (between Driggs Avenue and Sixth Street). With four stars out of 5,122 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse has proven to be a local favorite.
2. Club A Steakhouse
photo: alicia W./Yelp
Midtown's Club A Steakhouse, located at 240 E. 58th St. (between 2nd Ave and Third Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse 4.5 stars out of 2,492 reviews.
3. The Seafire Grill
Photo: the seafire grill/Yelp
The Seafire Grill, a steakhouse and bar that offers seafood and more in Midtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 981 Yelp reviews. Head over to 158 E. 48th St. (between Lexington and Third avenues) to see for yourself.
4. Boucherie West Village
Photo: boucherie west village/Yelp
Over in the West Village, check out Boucherie West Village, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 881 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar, steakhouse and French spot at 99 Seventh Ave. South (between Grove Street and South Seventh Avenue).
5. Lincoln Square Steak
Photo: lincoln square stea/Yelp
Finally, there's Lincoln Square Steak, a Lincoln Square favorite with 4.5 stars out of 744 reviews. Stop by 208 W. 70th St. (between Amsterdam and End avenues) to hit up the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.