The 5 best Thai spots in New York City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
---
1. Thai Villa
Photo: Thai villa/yelp
Topping the list is Thai Villa. Located at 5 E. 19th St., G Floor (between Broadway and avenues 5th) in Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square, the Thai, Asian fusion and vegetarian spot is the most popular Thai restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,214 reviews on Yelp.
2. Up Thai
Photo: up thai/Yelp
Next up is the Upper East Side's Up Thai, situated at 1411 Second Ave. (between 73rd and 74th streets). With 4.5 stars out of 1,875 reviews on Yelp, the Thai and Asian fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. LoveMama
Photo: jacob l./Yelp
The East Village's LoveMama, located at 174 Second Ave. (between 12th and 11th streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai, Malaysian and Vietnamese spot four stars out of 3,866 reviews.
4. Top Thai Greenwich
Photo: top thai greenwich/Yelp
Top Thai Greenwich, a cocktail bar and Thai and halal spot in Greenwich Village, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 916 Yelp reviews. Head over to 235 Sullivan St. (between 3rd St. and Bleecker Street) to see for yourself.
5. Pure Thai Cookhouse
Photo: brittany t./Yelp
Over in Hell's Kitchen, check out Pure Thai Cookhouse, which has earned four stars out of 2,304 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Thai spot, which offers noodles and chicken wings, at 766 Ninth Ave. (between 51st and 52nd streets).