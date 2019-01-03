FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best Thai spots in New York City

Photo: Up Thai/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Thai fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

---

1. Thai Villa



Photo: Thai villa/yelp

Topping the list is Thai Villa. Located at 5 E. 19th St., G Floor (between Broadway and avenues 5th) in Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square, the Thai, Asian fusion and vegetarian spot is the most popular Thai restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,214 reviews on Yelp.

2. Up Thai



Photo: up thai/Yelp

Next up is the Upper East Side's Up Thai, situated at 1411 Second Ave. (between 73rd and 74th streets). With 4.5 stars out of 1,875 reviews on Yelp, the Thai and Asian fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. LoveMama



Photo: jacob l./Yelp

The East Village's LoveMama, located at 174 Second Ave. (between 12th and 11th streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai, Malaysian and Vietnamese spot four stars out of 3,866 reviews.

4. Top Thai Greenwich



Photo: top thai greenwich/Yelp

Top Thai Greenwich, a cocktail bar and Thai and halal spot in Greenwich Village, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 916 Yelp reviews. Head over to 235 Sullivan St. (between 3rd St. and Bleecker Street) to see for yourself.

5. Pure Thai Cookhouse



Photo: brittany t./Yelp

Over in Hell's Kitchen, check out Pure Thai Cookhouse, which has earned four stars out of 2,304 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Thai spot, which offers noodles and chicken wings, at 766 Ninth Ave. (between 51st and 52nd streets).
