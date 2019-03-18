The 5 best Trinidadian spots in New York City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Trinidadian spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. A&A Bake and Double and Roti Shop
photo: margaret m./yelp
Topping the list is A&A Bake and Double and Roti Shop. Located at 1337 Fulton St. (between New York Avenue and Verona Place) in Bedford, the bakery and Trinidadian spot, which offers fast food and more, is the highest rated Trinidadian restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 182 reviews on Yelp.
2. De Hot Pot
photo: angela n./yelp
Next up is Prospect Park's De Hot Pot, situated at 1127 Washington Ave. (between Lincoln Road and Flatbush Avenue). With 4.5 stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp, the Trinidadian spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Trinidad Golden Place Restaurant
photo: helo f./yelp
Crown Heights' Trinidad Golden Place Restaurant, located at 788 Nostrand Ave. (between Sterling and Lincoln places), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese and Trinidadian spot 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews.
4. Suzy's Roti Parlour
Photo: suzy's roti parlour/Yelp
Suzy's Roti Parlour, a Trinidadian spot in Flatbush, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 111 Yelp reviews. Head over to 907 Church Ave. (between Coney Island Avenue and 10th Street) to see for yourself.
5. Trinciti Roti Shop and Restaurant
Photo: rah d./Yelp
Over in Richmond Hill, check out Trinciti Roti Shop & Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 350 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Indian, vegetarian and Trinidadian spot at 111-05 Lefferts Blvd.
