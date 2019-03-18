Food & Drink

The 5 best Trinidadian spots in New York City

Photo: Suzy's Roti Parlour/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Trinidadian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Trinidadian spots around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.


1. A&A Bake and Double and Roti Shop




photo: margaret m./yelp

Topping the list is A&A Bake and Double and Roti Shop. Located at 1337 Fulton St. (between New York Avenue and Verona Place) in Bedford, the bakery and Trinidadian spot, which offers fast food and more, is the highest rated Trinidadian restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 182 reviews on Yelp.

2. De Hot Pot




photo: angela n./yelp

Next up is Prospect Park's De Hot Pot, situated at 1127 Washington Ave. (between Lincoln Road and Flatbush Avenue). With 4.5 stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp, the Trinidadian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Trinidad Golden Place Restaurant




photo: helo f./yelp

Crown Heights' Trinidad Golden Place Restaurant, located at 788 Nostrand Ave. (between Sterling and Lincoln places), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese and Trinidadian spot 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews.

4. Suzy's Roti Parlour




Photo: suzy's roti parlour/Yelp

Suzy's Roti Parlour, a Trinidadian spot in Flatbush, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 111 Yelp reviews. Head over to 907 Church Ave. (between Coney Island Avenue and 10th Street) to see for yourself.

5. Trinciti Roti Shop and Restaurant




Photo: rah d./Yelp

Over in Richmond Hill, check out Trinciti Roti Shop & Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 350 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Indian, vegetarian and Trinidadian spot at 111-05 Lefferts Blvd.
---

