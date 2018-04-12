FOOD & DRINK

'The Ainsworth-FiDi' debuts with large terrace, burgers and bourbon

Photo: The Ainsworth-FiDi/Yelp

By Hoodline
The Ainsworth-FiDi, offering burgers and a modern take on classic American favorites, has opened its doors at 121 Fulton St. (between Nassau and William streets) in the Financial District.

The seventh addition to the Ainsworth chain of restaurants -- which has NYC outposts in Chelsea, Midtown and the East Village -- features an expansive patio and a late-night brunch menu. The FiDi spot has daily specials like half-priced tacos on Tuesdays and free bourbon with a burger on Wednesdays. Try the mac 'n' cheese sandwich, which is accompanied by a tomato ragu dipping sauce.

While the full menu for the FiDi location is not yet available, take a look at the menus from the other locations for an idea of what to expect. Offerings include skirt steak with a pineapple-chipotle marinade, chimichurri and bacon-almond Brussels sprouts; coffee-rubbed fish tacos with pineapple pico de gallo and avocado puree; and an apple poppy salad with goat cheese and roasted pecans.

The Ainsworth-FiDi has gotten mixed reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Stacie W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 21, said, "This is a great bar! Our waitress was really sweet and checked on us often. The drinks were awesome. The Ainsworth is chic without being uppity. We had a really good time and would definitely return. "

And Jessica K.said, "Cute new spot. Love the decor and the greenery everywhere inside. The bar staff was attentive and service was quick."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Ainsworth - FiDi is open Monday-Wednesday from 11am-midnight, Thursday and Friday from 11-2 a.m., Saturday from 10:30-2 a.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News