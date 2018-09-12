The Blue Rooftop opens in Midtown with cocktails, views and Mediterranean fare

A new cocktail bar with a Mediterranean menu has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 114 E. 32nd St. in Midtown, the fresh arrival is called The Blue Rooftop.
Situated on top of the Marmara Park Avenue hotel, the lounge offers unique cocktails like fresh fig margaritas with honey and lime; the Cucumber Cooler, made with cucumber-flavored vodka and lime; and the Penthouse Froze, made with vodka and fresh strawberry syrup, and topped with Turkish delight.
Dishes on offer include shrimp tacos with onions, tomatoes and lemon; a beet and goat cheese salad; smoked eggplant with roasted bell peppers; and watermelon pizza topped with seasonal berries, feta and mint.
The Blue Rooftop has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.
"Beautiful view of the city from the rooftop," Yelper Pinar P. said. "Delicious appetizers and cocktails. My favorites were the baba ghanoush and the Mediterranean martini. I'd recommend this place."
Yelper David K. added, "Amazing views, nice and chilled Mediterranean cocktails, and of course snacks. My personal favorites were the hummus and baba ghanoush, and of course all of the rooftop menu is out of this world. It's the new gem of Midtown."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself. The Blue Rooftop is open from 5 p.m.-midnight daily.
