The Clean 20: Dr. Ian Smith's recipes for clean eating

Dr. Ian Smith shares clean eating recipes to help reduce chemicals, preservatives and additives in your diet.Here are some of his favorites for breakfast, lunch and dinner.This frittata may be easy to make, but that doesn't mean it's a lightweight in what it delivers. Beyond the burst of flavor, it also brings along lots of nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin D, calcium, choline, and a respectable amount of protein. In less than 15 minutes, you'll have what it takes to get your day off to a good start!--4 eggs--1/4 cup 1 percent or fat-free milk--1/4 teaspoon dried thyme--Salt and freshly ground black pepper--3 turkey bacon slices, cooked and diced--3 ounces cheddar or feta cheese--1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil1. Beat eggs, milk, thyme, and salt and pepper in medium bowl until blended. Add bacon and cheese and mix well.2. Heat oil in an 8-inch skillet over medium heat. When hot, pour in egg mixture. After 2 minutes, lower heat and cook for 8 minutes, or until eggs are almost set.3. Remove skillet from heat. Cover and let stand until eggs are completely cooked and set (5 to 10 minutes).4. Cut into wedges, season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve warm.This simple recipe is full of protein and fiber. Easy to make with a rich flavor that isn't dominated by the avocado, the simple dressing really makes the difference. You can eat this alone or use it to complement a fish or chicken dish.--2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro--Juice of 1/2 lemon--1/4 cup olive oil--1 tablespoon organic mustard--1/8 teaspoon black pepper--1/4 teaspoon sea salt--1 Hass avocado, chunked--One 15-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained--1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced--2 cups kale leaves, stems removed--2 cups arugula1. In a large bowl, whisk together cilantro, lemon juice, oil, mustard, pepper and salt.2. Add avocado, chickpeas, onion, and mixed greens to oil mixture and toss well.3. Serve at room temperature.A sweet mango salsa is one of those dishes that can accessorize almost any entrée and make it taste better. The peppers and mango combine to give the preparation a satisfying sweetness with a little kick. This is a whimsical dish that's fun to serve.--2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil--1/4 teaspoon pepper--1/4 teaspoons sea salt--Four 6-ounce sea bass fillets--3 mangoes, diced--1 red bell pepper, diced--2 red onions, chopped--1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro--Juice of 1 lime1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.2. In a small bowl, mix 1 tablespoon oil, the pepper, and salt. Brush the fish with the mixture on both sides equally.3. Place fish in a glass or ceramic baking pan and bake for 5 to 7 minutes on each side, until opaque in the center.4. In a large bowl, mix the mangoes, pepper, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and remaining olive oil.5. Arrange the mango salsa on the fish and serve.Copyright 2018 by Dr. Ian K. Smith in The Clean 20 and reprinted by permission of St. Martin's Press.