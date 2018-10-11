The Dapper Doughnut makes FiDi debut, with desserts and more

St. Louis-based sweets chain The Dapper Doughnut has opened a Financial District location at 200 Broadway inside Fulton Center. The breakfast spot takes a page from the fast-casual playbook by making customizable mini doughnuts in front of diners while they wait.
All doughnuts here are mini cake doughnuts, available in groups of three, six, 12, 24 and 48. Customers can choose one style of topping for three, two for six, and so on, with options ranging from chocolate powdered sugar to blueberry lemon glaze.
The business also does events and catering (by setting up its doughnut fryers on-site to ensure freshness). You can check out the full menu here.
The new arrival has already attracted fans in its early days, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
"Doughnuts are fried up right in front of you and come out of the fryer piping hot straight into your box," wrote Yelper Alina V., the first to review the new spot on September 10. " The doughnuts themselves are delicious, soft on the inside with a crunch on the outside like little fluffy pieces of fried dough!"
"Bought these beauties for a colleague's birthday and they were a hit!" enthused Jae D. on September 22. "I let them pick out the flavors for me and couldn't even get around to trying all of then because these little things are filling!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Dapper Doughnut is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City