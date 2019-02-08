FOOD & DRINK

The East Village gets a new Asian fusion restaurant: Jin Kitchen and Bar

By Hoodline
If you've got Asian fusion on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Jin Kitchen and Bar, the fresh addition is located at 58 Third Ave. in the East Village.

The restaurant offers a wide range of veggie, meat and seafood based dishes. On the chef's menu, expect choices like braised beef belly, dry fried intestine and shredded potato with vinegar. There's also sweet and sour chicken, beef with broccoli, shrimp with cashew nuts and more. (Check out the full menu here.)

The new addition has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Nancy W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 3, wrote, "Really loved their food! We ordered lobsters with two different cooking styles and both of them tasted amazing!"

And Kathy W. wrote, "Jin's food was absolutely delicious. They have both spicy and non-spicy dishes, which is good for a larger group. We ordered beef and lobster. All the ingredients were very fresh."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Jin Kitchen and Bar is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
