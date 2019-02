There's a brand-new cocktail bar in town. Called Mister Paradise , the fresh arrival is located at 105 First Ave. in the East Village.The spot offers a variety of signature cocktails, including the "Cafe Disco," which features whiskey, coffee, buckwheat, olive oil and the "Party Lobster," with tequila, mezcal, Campari, watermelon, lime, habanero and garlic.With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new cocktail bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.Nicole Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 19, wrote, "We each had a cocktail and a highball. Everything was tasty and the highballs were especially fun!"And Cash B. wrote , "All of the options on the cocktail menu are interesting and appealing. We ordered the Party Lobster and Holy Hand Grenade. Both were excellent."Mister Paradise is now open from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 5 p.m.-3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.---