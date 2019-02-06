The East Village gets a new sushi bar: Sushi By M

A new sushi bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to the East Village, called Sushi By M, is located at 75 E. Fourth St.
At lunch and dinner, the restaurant offers one-hour omakase experiences for groups of up to seven. The chef's choice menu features sushi with yellowtail, lean tuna, scallops, salmon, wagyu beef and sea urchin, and more. Guests can also add oysters and a range of additional handrolls to their meals. (View full list here.)
The new sushi bar has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 52 reviews on Yelp.
Emily G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 2, wrote, "We had a nice view of the sushi being made. The fish was very fresh and delicious, and each piece had its own unique and tasty flavor profiles. My favorite was the Wagyu uni as both had an incredible melt-in-your-mouth texture, although honestly it was hard to pick a favorite because everything was so good."
And Liz T. wrote, "The reservations here can only be made on the hour. Every piece was amazing, but my personal favorites were the scallop and fatty tuna. The free sake with the meal was delicious too! We ordered the Big Mac on top of the omakase menu. It is a must try."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sushi By M is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City