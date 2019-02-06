FOOD & DRINK

The East Village gets a new sushi bar: Sushi By M

Photo: Lisa L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to the East Village, called Sushi By M, is located at 75 E. Fourth St.

At lunch and dinner, the restaurant offers one-hour omakase experiences for groups of up to seven. The chef's choice menu features sushi with yellowtail, lean tuna, scallops, salmon, wagyu beef and sea urchin, and more. Guests can also add oysters and a range of additional handrolls to their meals. (View full list here.)

The new sushi bar has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 52 reviews on Yelp.

Emily G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 2, wrote, "We had a nice view of the sushi being made. The fish was very fresh and delicious, and each piece had its own unique and tasty flavor profiles. My favorite was the Wagyu uni as both had an incredible melt-in-your-mouth texture, although honestly it was hard to pick a favorite because everything was so good."

And Liz T. wrote, "The reservations here can only be made on the hour. Every piece was amazing, but my personal favorites were the scallop and fatty tuna. The free sake with the meal was delicious too! We ordered the Big Mac on top of the omakase menu. It is a must try."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sushi By M is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New York City's bagels in the spotlight on National Bagel Day
National Pizza Day: Top choices in Yonkers for takeout and dining in
National Pizza Day: Top choices in New Rochelle for takeout and dining in
Philippe Downtown brings Beijing-style cuisine to Chelsea
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tractor-trailer overturns causing delays near Lincoln Tunnel
Row of cement trucks catch fire, spread to Brooklyn business
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase alongside CT road
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Prostitution charges dropped after 7 On Your Side Investigation
Trump calls for unity, border security in State of the Union
VIDEO: Valet saves woman from mugging suspect
Show More
Search for suspect in LI Christmas Eve stabbing continues
Childhood home of President Trump listed for sale in NYC
MS-13 gang member arrested, 2 sought in subway shooting
9 workers treated after carbon monoxide incident in Manhattan
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
More News