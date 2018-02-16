FOOD & DRINK

The East Village Gets A New Wine Bar: 'The Athenian'

Photo: Jason C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new Greek restaurant and wine bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The new addition to East Village, called The Athenian, is located at 224 E. 10th St. (between 1st Ave. & 2nd Ave.)

This new spot--located in the former Graffiti Food & Wine Bar space, which closed late last year--specializes in Greek cuisine fused with European influences and paired with wine sourced from Greek vineyards.

On the menu, expect to see a selection of Greek charcuterie and cheeses, along with prepared dishes like octopus a la plancha with grape tomato and cranberry confit, and three-cheese pie served with kumquat spoon sweets.

The wine selection is focused on Greek grape varietals, including vlahico, xinomavro from Alpha Estate, Pink Bang wine, and Gavalas assyrtiko.

The new wine bar has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Shari A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 6th, said: "Wowza! The food, service, and the wine were all off-the-charts incredible. We went for a date-night and it was everything you want it to be: romantic, intimate, cozy, and wonderful."

Yelper Adilya C. added: "Amazing food and wine! One of the best places I've been in few months! Thank you so much!"

The Athenian is now open at 224 E 10th St., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
