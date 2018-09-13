The Four Seasons Restaurant returns to Midtown with new chef and menu

The Four Seasons Restaurant has reopened in a new Midtown space at 42 E. 49th St. after a lengthy hiatus. Closed for two years, the iconic spot now features a 110-seat main dining room, a square bar and a kitchen helmed by chef Diego Garcia, Gothamist reports.
The raw menu includes oysters, black bass and scallop ceviche, fluke crudo caviar, tuna carpaccio with pearl onion, lobster cocktails and steak tartare prepared tableside. On the appetizer menu, look for the Green Summer Salad topped with chervil vinaigrette, Scottish smoked salmon, charred squid with snow peas and more.
Entrees like Maryland crabmeat cakes in mustard sauce; crispy snapper with cone cabbage and shrimp broth; truffle-roasted organic chicken with zucchini; and filet mignon with wild mushrooms and pepper are also available.
The revived restaurant has gotten off to a solid start thus far.
Sukhmani K., who reviewed the Four Seasons Restaurant on Sept. 4, wrote, "They have the most attentive and friendliest staff. Got a tour of the amazing restaurant. Bar was very modern, sleek and sexy. Would recommend going before dinner to the bar for drinks and dinner."
And Paul G. noted, "The new space is lovely, warm and gorgeous. Four Seasons has kept its elegance. And the food was fabulous. The bar room is a wonderful place to meet a friend or for a business drink."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Four Seasons Restaurant is open from 11:45 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 5-11 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
