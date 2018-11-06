The Goods Mart: A modern convenience store debuts in SoHo

A new convenience store has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to SoHo, called The Goods Mart, is located at 189 Lafayette St.
More than just your typical convenience store, The Goods Mart offers quick and healthy fare such as sandwiches, salads, and fruit with an extensive range of beverages, from La Colobme coffee to organic smoothies.
With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, The Goods Mart has gotten a good response.
Raymart D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 24, wrote, "This is an interesting concept that is originally from LA and has made it to NYC and in Soho of all places. ... The Goods Mart distinguishes itself by offering more local and organic products for reasonable prices. "
Yelper Mike C. added, "This new little trendy version of a convenience store has transformed the former Dark Jars By Dani space into a very bright, somewhat cramped place to get some healthier groceries and snacks. Boasting a sandwich from Alidoro, a salad from Loosie Rouge and a dessert from Westbourne as well as a few other items, it's definitely a great spot for a snack."
The Goods Mart is now open at 189 Lafayette St., so stop in to try it for yourself.
