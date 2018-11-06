FOOD & DRINK

The Goods Mart: A modern convenience store debuts in SoHo

Quinoa salad from The Goods Mart. | Photo: Mike C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new convenience store has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to SoHo, called The Goods Mart, is located at 189 Lafayette St.

More than just your typical convenience store, The Goods Mart offers quick and healthy fare such as sandwiches, salads, and fruit with an extensive range of beverages, from La Colobme coffee to organic smoothies.

With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, The Goods Mart has gotten a good response.

Raymart D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 24, wrote, "This is an interesting concept that is originally from LA and has made it to NYC and in Soho of all places. ... The Goods Mart distinguishes itself by offering more local and organic products for reasonable prices. "

Yelper Mike C. added, "This new little trendy version of a convenience store has transformed the former Dark Jars By Dani space into a very bright, somewhat cramped place to get some healthier groceries and snacks. Boasting a sandwich from Alidoro, a salad from Loosie Rouge and a dessert from Westbourne as well as a few other items, it's definitely a great spot for a snack."

The Goods Mart is now open at 189 Lafayette St., so stop in to try it for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Kips Bay gets a new restaurant for lobster lovers: Cousins Maine Lobster
Vivi Bubble Tea brings bubble tea and popcorn chicken to LIC/Astoria
Here are New York City's top 5 places to savor Sichuan fare
SoHo gets a new Mediterranean eatery and bar called 519
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy, windy Election Day in the NY area
2018 midterm elections: When do polls open and close
Election Day: Voters head to the polls to decide midterms
Idris Elba named People's 2018 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Amazon reportedly picks Queens as one of two new HQ locations
Menendez, Hugin fight to the finish in NJ Senate race
Key midterm races: The 11th Congressional District on SI
Pipe bomb suspect will appear in NYC federal court
Show More
Uber driver charged after teen dies following car surfing fall
Suspect in brutal LI rape faces victim at arraignment
Warning about instant soups like Ramen
Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside family's home
Video shows scene as man opens fire outside Harlem bodega
More News