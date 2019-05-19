The Kitchen Twins serve up a simple spring recipe

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Emily and Lyla Allen are a pair of 15-year-old celebrity chefs, bloggers and entrepreneurs known as The Kitchen Twins.They are paying a visit to Eyewitness News Sunday Morning to talk about their first cookbook, The Teen Kitchen, and prepare a simple spring recipe - Asian Slaw Lettuce Cups.The dressing contains miso, a thick paste made from soybeans, which adds texture and a rich flavor. If you have miso left over, try dissolving it in water and adding it to vegetable soups.You can easily transform this recipe into an entrée by adding in pieces of rotisserie chicken, diced cooked shrimp, or tofu. As an entrée, it serves 2 to 3 with some rice on the side.Here is the recipe:To make the dressing, add the sesame oil, olive oil, water, miso, lime juice, honey, sesame seeds, and salt to a bowl. Stir vigorously until the miso is thoroughly blended in. Set aside. (You can make this dressing 2 days ahead, and the leftovers will keep for 2 more days.)To make the salad, toss the cabbage, carrots, sunflower seeds, avocado, mandarin oranges, cucumber, and cilantro together in a large bowl.Add 14 cup of the dressing to the salad and toss so everything is coated.Put 1 lettuce leaf on each plate, topping it with the salad. After plating the salad, sprinkle it lightly with salt and pepper.--2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil--3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil--2 tablespoons water--1 tablespoon white miso--2 tablespoons lime juice--1 tablespoon honey--1 teaspoon sesame seeds--18 teaspoon salt--1 cup shredded purple cabbage--2 cups peeled, shredded carrots (about 2 12 peeled carrots)--12 cup shelled sunflower seeds--1 avocado, peeled and diced into 14-inch pieces--12 cup canned mandarin oranges, drained--1 cup 14-inch diced English cucumber (about 12 cucumber)--14 cup packed fresh cilantro, finely chopped--4-6 large lettuce leaves (Boston lettuce or iceberg)--Salt and freshly ground black pepper