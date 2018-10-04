The London Irish Pub brings pints, shepherds pie and craft cocktails to East Harlem

A new gastropub specializing in craft cocktails, hearty Irish comfort food and American bar bites has debuted in East Harlem. Called The London Irish Pub, the fresh arrival is located at 355 E. 116th St., in the former space of Harley's, and serves brunch on the weekends.
On the menu, look for small plates like the Irish Spring Rolls -- egg roll wrappers stuffed with corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and cheddar cheese. For a stick-to-the-ribs dinner, try the homemade shepherds pie or the Guinness beef stew, made with grass fed beef and chunks of carrots, celery, onions and potatoes.
At the bar, in addition to a choice of Guinness and other beers, customers will find craft cocktails include the El Barrio (a grapefruit margarita garnished with a basil leaf).
And on weekends, brunch aficionados will get two complimentary cocktails with an entree like the Traditional Irish Breakfast: Irish bacon, sausage, black and white pudding, baked beans, fried eggs, French fries and white toast. (You can check out the food menu here and the drinks menu here.)
The new taphouse has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Dimitri M., who reviewed the new spot on September 27, wrote, "Great friendly staff! The drinks were great. I got a pineapple chipotle cocktail that was super smooth and smoky with a great kick. Afterwards I switched to the Krombacher draft, which was a great drinkable beer, especially for the price."
"The real star of the show was the absolutely incredible Irish fare. I got the shepherds pie and it was almost too good to put into words. A thick beef stew underneath light-as-air whipped mashed potatoes - I practically licked the plate clean," Yelper Ashley L. added.
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The London Irish Pub is open from 11 a.m.-3 a.m. daily.
