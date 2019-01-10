FOOD & DRINK

The top 3 Mexican spots in White Plains, ranked

Photo: Sundance Kitchen/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving tacos, burritos or a stepped-up quesadilla?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around White Plains, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Sundance Kitchen



Photo: chris s./Yelp

Topping the list is Sundance Kitchen. Located at 208 Mamaroneck Ave., the Mexican spot, which offers tacos, burritos and more, is the highest rated Mexican restaurant in White Plains, boasting four stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp.

2. Alex Lounge Bar & Grill



Photo: elisia d./Yelp

Next up is Alex Lounge Bar & Grill, situated at 213 E. Post Road. With four stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp, the lounge, which serves traditional American and Mexican cuisine, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Gourmet Laguna



PHOTO: VIVIANA K./YELP

Gourmet Laguna, located at 10 Cross St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 24 reviews.
