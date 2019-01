The top 3 Mexican spots in White Plains, ranked

1. Sundance Kitchen

2. Alex Lounge Bar & Grill

3. Gourmet Laguna

Craving tacos, burritos or a stepped-up quesadilla?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around White Plains, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.Topping the list is Sundance Kitchen . Located at 208 Mamaroneck Ave., the Mexican spot, which offers tacos, burritos and more, is the highest rated Mexican restaurant in White Plains, boasting four stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp.Next up is Alex Lounge Bar & Grill , situated at 213 E. Post Road. With four stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp, the lounge, which serves traditional American and Mexican cuisine, has proven to be a local favorite. Gourmet Laguna , located at 10 Cross St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 24 reviews.