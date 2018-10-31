The top 4 bakeries to visit in New Rochelle and Scarsdale

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best bakeries in New Rochelle and Scarsdale, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to get pastries, bagels and other treats.
1. R Cafe & Tea Boutique
Photo: Arslan A./Yelp
Topping the list is R Cafe & Tea Boutique. Located at 302 Huguenot St., it is the highest rated bakery in New Rochelle, boasting 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp.
This eclectic cafe offers a variety of homemade pastries, macarons, quiches, crepes and breakfast sandwiches. Coffee is sourced globally, including whole beans from Kenya.
Yelper Sharlene M. wrote, "This is a really solid cafe with great coffee, pastries, and more. I definitely recommend this cafe for breakfast. I strongly recommend ordering the the goat cheese quiche."
2. Scarsdale Pastry Center
Photo: scarsdale pastry center/Yelp
Next up is Scarsdale Pastry Center, situated at 1487 Weaver St. With 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.
This Jewish bakery specializes in European-style pastries, cakes and breads using high-quality ingredients. Scarsdale Pastry Center also has gluten-free and sugar-free items on its menu.
Yelper Martin W. said, "I'm consistently pleased with their offerings and have been a loyal client for 60-plus years."
3. Bagel Power
Photo: josie j./Yelp
Bagel Power, located at 1078 Wilmot Road in Scarsdale, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bagel bakery four stars out of 17 reviews.
Try one of this shop's rainbow-colored bagels or the variety of cream cheese flavors, including cinnamon walnut. Bagel Power also features an assortment of homemade pastries, cookies and muffins.
"These are hands down the best bagels around. They're baked on premises and piping hot during the course of the day," noted Yelper Lenny V.
4. G Bakery
Photo: Miguel L./Yelp
G Bakery is another go-to, with four stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 134 North Ave. in New Rochelle to see for yourself.
This Colombian bakery offers a variety of breakfast sandwiches and scrambles, including homemade corn cakes with butter, cheese or shredded chicken or beef on top. There's also a large selection of treats like apple turnovers and doughnuts.
Tina D. said on Yelp, "I stared coming here for breakfast and they have new menu additions that are great. The food always satisfies my taste buds."