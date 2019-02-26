FOOD & DRINK

The Upper East Side gets a new Italian spot: Il Divo

Photo: Il Divo/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Italian restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1347 Second Ave. in the Upper East Side, the new arrival is called Il Divo.

The menu -- devised with input from Michelin-starred chef Massimo Sola --offers a variety of dishes, like housemade fettuccine with a three-meat bolognese sauce, roasted chicken breast with caramelized onions, truffle pizza topped with white truffle paste, black truffle and mozzarella cheese, and more. (View the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Il Divo has gotten a good response.

Melanie R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 31, wrote, "An eggplant Parmigiana was reconceived and elevated to gourmet perfection with a crust of Parmigiano, with each slice of eggplant gently floating in an inspired tomato sauce. I had the codfish, a glistening white cooked to tenderness on a bed of sliced Brussels sprouts and seasoned with olives, anchovies and a treasure of Italian spices."

Yelper Norman R. added, "Didn't disappoint. Superb, attentive service and superb food. The truffle pizza was sublime. The branzino was perfectly cooked with a crispy skin and a delicious sauce that complemented it well. Can't wait to go again."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Il Divo is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. (It is closed on Sunday.)
