The Upper West Side gets a new sushi bar: Kikoo Sushi

There's a brand-new sushi bar in town. The new addition to the Upper West Side, called Kikoo Sushi, is located at 998 Columbus Ave. (between 109th and 110th streets), just south of Morningside Park.
Not far from Columbia University, this new Kikoo Sushi isn't the first one to open in Manhattan -- it also has a location in the East Village. The menu includes sushi, sashimi, soup, salad, rolls, poke bowls, Japanese beer and more.
The new addition has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Kenny W. wrote, "The staff was super friendly. The sushi was amazing; the best I've had by far. The otoro completely melts in your mouth and has amazing flavor. The chef was very friendly and kept us great company during the meal."
And Yelly C. added, "I came here with my family, and we enjoyed every single thing we got. They really raised the bar! And believe me, my mom owns a restaurant."
Head on over to check it out: Kikoo Sushi is open from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and 3-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (It is closed on Monday.)
