'The Viand Diner & Bar' Debuts In The Upper West Side

By Hoodline
A new diner, offering burgers, coffee and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 517 Columbus Ave. (between 84th St. & 85th St.) in the Upper West Side, the fresh addition is called The Viand Diner & Bar.

This newcomer--which has another outpost located inside the Hotel Beacon in the Upper West Side--specializes in traditional diner fare with an array of traditional breakfast dishes, sandwiches, soups, salads, and more to choose from.

On the menu, expect to see such breakfast items as a Mexican-style omelet with pico de gallo and shredded cheese, salmon eggs Benedict and Nutella pancakes with bananas and whipped cream.

For lunch and dinner, look for dishes like a meatloaf sandwich served with coleslaw, jumbo shrimp scampi in a light garlic sauce served over rice or an Italian-style burger with pesto, fresh mozzarella and vegetables served with fries.

Rounding the menu out are desserts like peanut butter pie, lemon coconut cake and rice pudding.

The new diner has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Jeffrey R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 31st, said: "Solid dinner experience, much needed on the UWS. No greasy spoons here, just big delicious plates, and clean decor and friendly service."

And Peter J. said: "Very excited to have Viand in our neighborhood as we have not had a bonafide diner since Three Star closed some years ago. Three of us christened it the other night and found the food to be good, if a bit pricy."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Viand Diner & Bar is open Monday-Thursday from 8am-11pm, Friday from 8am-midnight, Saturday from 7am-midnight, and Sunday from 7am-11pm.
