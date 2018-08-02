The West Village gets a new machine-powered crêperie: Jean Le Gourmand

A new creperie has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 301 Sixth Ave. in the West Village, the new addition is called Jean Le Gourmand, and comes to New York from its original location in Avignon, France.
On the menu, you'll find sweet crepes like the dulce de leche and banana, savory crepes such as the ham, mushroom and cheese, and pancakes topped with maple syrup, blueberries or Nutella.
The creperie has encountered a mostly positive response thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.
Bonnie G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 20, wrote, "They make it right there in front of you, spinning the dough, and dousing it with sugar. It's so cheap and a great snack when you're craving sweet, empty calories. "
"My original intention was to get the $2 sugar crepe but I got the sugar butter crepe for an additional dollar. It wasn't worth the extra dollar," Yelper Manna C. added. "But the crepe machine is cool as it's spinning around."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Jean Le Gourmand is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
