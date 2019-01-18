FOOD & DRINK

Theater District gets a new bakery: Mia's Bakery

Photo: Keith H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bakery, offering desserts, cupcakes and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Theater District, called Mia's Bakery, is located at 716 Seventh Ave.

On the menu, you'll find a large selection of pies, cakes, cupcakes and more. Try the blackout cake, a chocolate sponge cake with chocolate custard. The bakery also offers catering services for special events like weddings, birthdays, graduations and more.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Kavita G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 7, wrote, "Just got a chocolate and creme brulee and both were amazing! It wasn't too sweet! I will try the croissant and cookies next"

And Amanda C. wrote, "Get the creme brulee cupcake, it's so good. Next time I would like to try the cakes and pastries."

Head on over to check it out: Mia's Bakery is open from 6 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
