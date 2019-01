Theater District gets a new bakery: Mia's Bakery

A new bakery, offering desserts, cupcakes and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Theater District, called Mia's Bakery , is located at 716 Seventh Ave.On the menu, you'll find a large selection of pies, cakes, cupcakes and more. Try the blackout cake, a chocolate sponge cake with chocolate custard. The bakery also offers catering services for special events like weddings, birthdays, graduations and more.With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.Kavita G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 7, wrote, "Just got a chocolate and creme brulee and both were amazing! It wasn't too sweet! I will try the croissant and cookies next"And Amanda C. wrote , "Get the creme brulee cupcake, it's so good. Next time I would like to try the cakes and pastries."Head on over to check it out: Mia's Bakery is open from 6 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.