Food & Drink

There is now a proper term for the residue left behind by Cheetos

You know how you'll be eating a bag of Cheetos and you get that cheesy residue on your fingers?

Maybe you've called it "Cheetos dust." Well, that's wrong.

The term you're looking for is "Cheetle."

Cheetle is defined as "that orange and red dust symbolic of true Cheetos fandom," according to a news release from Frito Lay and spokesman Chester Cheetah.

You can use it in a sentence, like, "my hands have Cheetle on them," or "did you stain my shirt with Cheetle?"

Some have suggested actor Don Cheadle should be their new spokesperson.

By the way, the best way to remove the Cheetle is by licking your fingers.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksnack foodbig talkersu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tenant accused of fatally pushing landlord down stairs, family says
Subway service resumes after huge water main break
NYPD probed for possible racial bias on New York City subway
What are the chances of a winter storm this weekend?
Connecticut schools ready to help students from Puerto Rico
Woman fatally stabbed at NY apartment: police
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Show More
Governor Cuomo to visit earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico
5 juveniles charged in gang assault on LI high school student
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
1 slashed in the face following argument at Brooklyn subway station
2 teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device
More TOP STORIES News