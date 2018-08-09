Thirsty? These 3 juice and smoothie spots in New York City spots have you covered

Here are the newest places in New York City to check out the next time you're thirsty for something fruity, refreshing and healthy.
Mr. Wish
122 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg
Photo: Angela C./Yelp
Mr. Wish, a bubble tea, juice and smoothie chain based in Taichung, Taiwan, recently opened its fourth New York location at 122 Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg, across from Kew Gardens theater. Its signature fresh fruit teas include pieces of fresh fruit and fruit juice as well as tea and tapioca balls.
The cafe's juice creations include mixtures of orange or grapefruit juice with green tea; green tea with pieces of apple, pineapple, kiwi, orange, passionfruit and kumquat; and more familiar milk teas like an iced matcha milk tea. (You can check out its offerings here.)
Customers would be well-advised to plan ahead: Mr. Wish currently only accepts payment in the form of cash and Venmo transfers.
The new cafe currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive reception so far.
"I have already had several fruit teas, the mango sherbet, mango smoothie, and matcha milk tea and each thing is better than the next!" wrote Yelper Sami F., who was one of the first users to visit Mr. Wish on July 31. "The mango sherbet is easily my favorite and is kind of similar to a mango lassi."
"Best boba in the area!" declared Yelper Nathan H. "Zeny is so sweet and truly cares about every customer that walks in."
Mr. Wish is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Mis Antojitos Juice Bar
1268 Morrison Ave., Parkchester
Photo: Mis Antojitos Juice Bar/Yelp
Mis Antojitos Juice Bar is a Dominican eatery and juice and smoothie spot located at 1268 Morrison Ave. in Parkchester. It sells grab-and-go bites, as well as full meals, to go with its tropical fruit beverages.
From the menu, thirsty customers can order juices like pineapple and passion fruit, as well as smoothies like the morir sonando: a traditional Dominican treat made with orange juice, milk, cane sugar and ice. Food options include fried plantain chips and fried beef and bulgur meatballs.
The restaurant does catering for events, delivers through the Seamless service, and you can also check out the menu and order through its website here.
With just one review on Yelp, giving it five stars, the juice bar has received a positive response in its early days.
Yelper Doris M., who reviewed Mis Antojitos Juice Bar on July 16, approved, "Such a cute little spot that serves juices and Latino foods. Prices are good and it's very clean and organized."
Mis Antojitos Juice Bar is open from 9 a.m.-1 a.m. daily.
Juicy Mama
253 Schenectady Ave., Crown Heights
Photo: Juicy mama/Yelp
Juicy Mama is a spot to score juice, smoothies, vegetarian bites and more. Located at 253 Schenectady Ave. in Brooklyn's Crown Heights, it offers a variety of grab-and-go options.
In addition to the juice bar's signature Juicy Mama and Manila juice drinks, customers short on time can get a coconut water or aloe drink. Those in search of solid food can opt for one the joint's vegetarian lentil patties.
With just one review on Yelp so far, Juicy Mama is still finding its audience.
"Smoothies and veg patties were amazing!" wrote Yelper Schemia R., who reviewed Juicy Mama on July 4. "Prices were great. The smoothie staffers are super friendly too."
Juicy Mama is open from 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.