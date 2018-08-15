FOOD & DRINK

Thompson Brooke brings modern New England simplicity to Williamsburg

By Hoodline
Hungry? A New American spot with a focus on the hearty fare of New England has you covered. Located at 631 Grand St. in Williamsburg, the fresh addition is called Thompson Brooke.

On the menu, Boo Boo's Broiled Seafood is a melange of manilla clams, blue mussels, spicy pork sausage, fingerling potatoes, jalapenos, corn and heirloom tomatoes. For even more shellfish bites, there's the Sam's Lobster Roll (Maine lobster, mayonnaise, chives and tarragon on a brioche roll).

Signature cocktails include the Cat's Paw, with gin, vermouth, creme de violette and absinthe foam. And for a sweet bite afterward, diners can try the maple French toast doughnut, with cinnamon glaze and roasted peaches. (You can check out the full menu at the restaurant's website here.)

Thompson Brooke has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Joshua S., who was the first to review the new eatery on July 19, wrote, "We had the broiled seafood with sausage. It was amazing. On top of that, the people are super nice."

And Ed R. added, "A great selection of specialty cocktails and they serve food as well. I had the lobster roll -- perfectly toasted bread with fresh lobster salad with fresh herbs. Soul music playing and a sweet, friendly staff."

Sail on over to take a peek for yourself: Thompson Brooke is open from 5:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 5:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
