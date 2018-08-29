Thrifty N Bougie brings new and vintage fashion to University Heights

A new store offering women's clothing, shoes and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1909 Andrews Ave., Apt. 1N in University Heights, the fresh arrival is called Thrifty N Bougie.
The shop's fashion finds are handpicked by the staff and include both new and used pieces. Customers will find women's outerwear, footwear, shoes, tops, skirts, pants and dresses on offer. (You can browse some of the items online at the company's website here.)
With just one review on Yelp thus far giving it a five-star rating, Thrifty N Bougie is still in its early days.
Nick G., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 31, wrote, "Combine culture with chic taste and an amazing price and you have Thrifty N Bougie. Her install set up was amazing, the clothes were all dope and super unique!"
Interested? Stop by browse the racks. Thrifty N Bougie is open from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City