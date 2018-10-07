FOOD & DRINK

Tips for eating healthier Italian food with fewer calories

Italiano Diet founder Gianluca Mech joined us with two Italian dishes.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORIK (WABC) --
Channel 7 is your home for the Columbus Day Parade coverage.

The parade gets underway at noon Monday and Italiano Diet founder Gianluca Mech will be honored.

He is being named the 'Ambassador of Healthy Living' for his efforts to get Italians to eat healthier foods.

He joined us to show off two Italian dishes that will be easier on your waistline.

Here are two of his recipes:

Tomato and Spinach Pasta

Ingredients:

12oz Italiano Diet Pasta (uncooked)
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 pint cherry tomatoes
cup onion (chopped)

2 cloves garlic (minced)
teaspoon salt and black pepper
1 (5 ounce) package baby spinach leaves
cup Parmesan cheese (grated)

Instructions:

Fill medium-sized pot with water and bring to a boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. In a deep skillet, add the olive oil, tomatoes, and onion. Saute for 5-7 minutes or until tomatoes start to burst/break apart and release some of their juices. Stir in the garlic, salt, pepper, red pepper, and spinach leaves. Cook another 2-3 minutes or until spinach has wilted. Pour over the cooked pasta. Toss to mix well. Serve sprinkled with parmesan cheese.


Chunky Red Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

12 oz Italiano Diet Pasta (uncooked)
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
Salt and freshly ground pepper
2 cans (28 ounces each) diced tomatoes
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme or Italian seasoning
3 cloves garlic, chopped (about 1 tablespoon)

Instructions:

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, the garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon sauce has thickened, 20 to 25 minutes. Add the tomatoes with their juice and the thyme; simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has thickened, 20 to 25 minutes. Pour over prepared pasta.
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
