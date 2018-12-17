Top of the morning: The 4 best breakfast and brunch spots in New Rochelle

FOOD & DRINK

Looking for a tasty breakfast and brunch meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around New Rochelle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Pop's Espresso Bar



Photo: Erum R./Yelp

Topping the list is Pop's Espresso Bar. Located at 7B Huguenot St., the cafe is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in New Rochelle, boasting five stars out of 172 reviews on Yelp.

This popular eatery serves breakfast every day until 3 p.m., offering a variety of breakfast sandwiches like Pop's Chicken Sausage with house-made chicken sausage, folded eggs, cheese and nonno sauce on a toasted English muffin; the NR Future with egg whites, avocado smash, goat cheese and tomato jam on multigrain toast; and the HEFFE with ham, eggs and fontina cheese with cheddar frico and truffle ketchup on a flour-dusted hero. Gluten-free options are readily available.

"Discovered this place last month and we have been here almost every weekend since," wrote Yelper Angie A. "Trendy, small and homey. I love everything they serve."

2. Traditional Bagel Cafe



photo: stephen c./yelp

Next up is Traditional Bagel Cafe, situated at 1279 North Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score bagels has proven to be a local favorite.

The bagel spot serves a variety of bage flavors, including garlic, the Everything and more. Customers can also choose from a variety of cream cheese spreads, which include flavors like chocolate hazelnut, bacon basil and scallion.

"This place not only has the best bagels, but they also have the nicest owners," wrote Meaghan T. "They have so many different types of cream cheese it's hard to not try them all. The food is made fast and delicious."

3. Splendid Diner



Photo: Suzee Q./Yelp

Check out Splendid Diner, which has earned four stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers breakfast wraps and sandwiches, at 25 Anderson St.

This eatery serves breakfast every day from 7-11 a.m. Its menu includes classic diner foods like omelettes, crepes, pancakes and breakfast wraps, which are served with potatoes or grits.

"I've now come here twice and both times have been impressed with the quality of their food and service. You can tell that whoever's cooking the food really takes pride in what they do," reviewed Elena Z. on Sept. 20.

4. Sammy's New York Bagels



Photo: Suzee Q./Yelp

And then there's Sammy's New York Bagels, a local favorite with four stars out of 19 reviews. Stop by 110 Centre Ave. to hit up the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and more, the next time the urge strikes.

The eatery offers specialty bagels like the Black Russian, a pumpernickel bagel baked with onions and sesame seeds. Chilaquiles, tamales and croissant egg sandwiches are also available, along with a variety of spreads, muffins, juices and coffee.

"This is probably the area's best kept secret in terms of bagels," said Yelper G T. "Place is a dive. Service is good. I would agree that the bagels are as good as the best places in NYC."
