Top pizza choices in Asbury Park for takeout and dining in

Talula's. | Photo: Selene M./Yelp

A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Asbury Park boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
---

1. Talula's



Photo: eric n./Yelp

Topping the list is Talula's. Located at 550 Cookman Ave., Suite 108, the cocktail bar and New American spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Asbury Park, boasting four stars out of 530 reviews on Yelp.

2. Crust & Crumble



Photo: lyla b./Yelp

Next up is Crust & Crumble, situated at 633 Lake Ave. With four stars out of 162 reviews on Yelp, the vegan and gluten-free spot, offering pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Medusa Stone Fired Kitchen



photo: eddy s./yelp

Medusa Stone Fired Kitchen, located at 711 Fourth Ave. At Main St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 48 reviews.

4. Capitoline



PHOTO: the complex a./YELP


Capitoline, an Italian spot that offers pizza, comfort food and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 72 Yelp reviews. Head over to 639 Cookman Ave. to see for yourself.

5. TJ's



Photo: maryann b./Yelp

Check out TJ's, which has earned four stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 709 Main St.
