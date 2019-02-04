FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Peekskill for takeout and dining in

Gleason's. | Photo: Shanna S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Peekskill boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
---

1. Gleason's



Photo: natalie w./Yelp

Topping the list is Gleason's. Located at 911 South St., the cocktail bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Peekskill, boasting four stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp.

2. Nonna's Brick Oven Pizzeria & Restaurant



PHOTO: danya a./YELP


Next up is Nonna's Brick Oven Pizzeria & Restaurant, situated at 1843 E. Main St. With four stars out of 110 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Forno Brickoven Pizzeria



PHOTO: js w./YELP


Forno Brickoven Pizzeria, located at 62 Welcher Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews.

4. Annabella's Pizza & Pasta



Photo: js w./Yelp

Annabella's Pizza & Pasta, a pasta shop and Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 15 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1 N. Division St. to see for yourself.

5. Ravenna Osteria



Photo: cory n./Yelp

Check out Ravenna Osteria, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 1099 N. Division St.
