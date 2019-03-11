Food & Drink

Tortas Morelos brings Mexican fare to Bay Ridge

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mexican spot has you covered. The new addition to Bay Ridge, called Tortas Morelos, is located at 271 Bay Ridge Ave.

The restaurant offers a Mexican omelette with jalapeno, onion, tomato and cilantro, as well as ham, beef and sausage tortas, or Mexican sandwiches served with mayonnaise, refried beans, onion, tomato and jalapeno.

Tortas Morelos has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Andres M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 24, wrote, "These are authentic Mexican tortas. I saw another customer order the fruit salad with yogurt and granola. Looked very good. I'll definitely be back."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tortas Morelos is open from 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.

